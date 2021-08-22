Varsity Football beats Warren Harding 31 – 14
The varsity football team opened up the 2021 campaign with a 31-14 road victory over Warren Harding at Mollenkopf Stadium on Friday night. QB Drew Allar finished the night 13-for-28 for 160 yards and 2 TD passes. Drew Hensley and Michael Rodak each had a TD reception. Matt Spatny was strong on both sides of the ball with 9 carries for 62 yards and 2 TDs while also providing pressure in the Raiders’ backfield. The Battling Bee defense and special teams came up with some big plays to help put the game away in the 2nd half. Matt Hamula and Tallen Hulvey had interceptions.medinaathletics.com
Comments / 0