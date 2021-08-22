Varsity Football beats Warren Harding 31 – 14

The Kougars followed up their impressive opening match with a strong win against a determined Boone Grove squad with a 2-0 victory. The beginning of the game saw the opponent have several chances that the Kougar defense and goalkeeper successfully turned away. As the half wore on, the Kougars midfield showed their impressive fitness in the heat and started to turn the game in their favor. The midfield controlled the middle of the field and sent in several balls from the outside to provide scoring opportunities. Finally, Chris Lee was able to connect with Levi Herz on a cross from the left that Levi was able to get his head on and sneak past the outstretched fingers of the Wolves keeper to open the scoring. There was no letdown from the home team after the opening goal as the Kougars continued to pressure the opponents goal. Levi Herz continued to make his presence felt in the opponent’s penalty box and was awarded a penalty kick with a nifty flick to draw a handball. Levi calmly slid the ball past the goalkeeper on the penalty kick to make it 2-0 with his second goal of the evening as the half came to a close.