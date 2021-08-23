Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC089-231800- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0012.000000T0000Z-210823T1800Z/ /MNSP1.1.ER.210823T0441Z.210823T0532Z.210823T1200Z.NO/ 317 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Brodhead Creek At Minisink Hills. * Until this afternoon. * At 3:00 AM EDT Monday the creek level was 10.9 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall back below flood stage this morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, street flooding begins north of Stoudsburg. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, adjacent parks and greenways flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 03/11/2011. Target Area: Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Brodhead Creek At Minisink Hills affecting Monroe County. For the Brodhead Creek including Minisink Hills, minor flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Brodhead Creek Minisink Hill 10.0 10.9 Mon 3 am EDT 7.6 5.6 5.0