Cullman County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cullman; DeKalb; Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of area, with visibilities reduced to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. This fog was beginning to impact parts of north central and northeast Alabama, and portions of southern middle Tennessee. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

