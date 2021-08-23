2 Up, 2 Down: What were the highs and lows after another win for Sunderland?

With plenty of effort on show from our team, it was good to see Winniesta’ cap a good performance with a well-deserved goal. He has barely put a foot wrong since the start of the season in a quietly effective way. Against an undefeated Dons he let us all know he might take some shifting from this team. His performances at right-back have reminded me of big Joe Hinnigan in his pomp (minus the crunching tackles that are being officiated out of the game). I like his willingness to get forward and past the last defender and believe he makes some well-judged runs that could see him given the ball a little more often. He usually uses the ball fairly well and I cannot recall him being caught out of position or done for pace yesterday. Man of the match for Winniesta!