Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

2 Up, 2 Down: What were the highs and lows after another win for Sunderland?

By Rich Speight
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith plenty of effort on show from our team, it was good to see Winniesta’ cap a good performance with a well-deserved goal. He has barely put a foot wrong since the start of the season in a quietly effective way. Against an undefeated Dons he let us all know he might take some shifting from this team. His performances at right-back have reminded me of big Joe Hinnigan in his pomp (minus the crunching tackles that are being officiated out of the game). I like his willingness to get forward and past the last defender and believe he makes some well-judged runs that could see him given the ball a little more often. He usually uses the ball fairly well and I cannot recall him being caught out of position or done for pace yesterday. Man of the match for Winniesta!

rokerreport.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Broadhead
Person
Elliot Embleton
Person
Alex Pritchard
Person
Dan Neil
Person
Aiden Mcgeady
Person
Carl Winchester
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Highs And Lows#Football#Lj#Irishman#Afc Wimbledon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerSunderland Echo

Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Wycombe

We have four pairs of tickets to give away for the match, which kicks off at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 28 at 3pm. To be in with a chance of winning answer this question: who has managed both Wycombe and Sunderland?. A:: Martin O’Neill. B:: Roy Keane.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal at West Bromwich Albion: I do Carabao this Cup

Arsenal travel to The Hawthorns to take on just-relegated West Bromwich Albion in the 2nd round of the Carabao Cup today. The Baggies sit second in the Championship on goal difference and are in-form: 3 wins and a draw to open the season. Arsenal sit 19th in the Premier League (also on goal difference) and have lost both of their matches this season.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Burton maintain perfect start with win over Sunderland

Jonny Smith’s 66th-minute stunner ensured it was Burton who maintained their 100 per cent start to the Sky Bet League One season with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland. The winger lashed home from a tight angle after the ball deflected out to him to help Albion match their best ever start to an EFL season with three straight wins.
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Burton Albion boss delivers this honest verdict on Sunderland win

Hasselbaink's side have now won all three of their opening league fixtures after a stunning strike from Jonny Smith midway through the second half. The Black Cats created a number of chances at The Pirelli Stadium, particularly in the first half when they could have opened up a significant lead.
SoccerSB Nation

Score Predictions: Can Sunderland get back to winning ways?

Will and Chris were the width of Tom Flanagan’s boot polish away from collecting three points and charging up the table, but the linesman wanted his moment in the spotlight and it wasn’t to be. Which meant zero points all round after our defeat in midweek. Current standings... Zero points...
SoccerSunderland Echo

Lee Johnson gives injury update on Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge

Burge was withdrawn from the starting XI during the warm up ahead of Sunderland’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday after suffering a minor leg injury, and was absent from the squad as the Black Cats booked their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy