Should have done better with the equaliser. Although the strike was a powerful one, Rafa got to it and, for me, should got more behind it to keep it out. That said, he did pull off an excellent save later in the second half, tipping over a header from a corner that looked to be going in. That, together with some decent stops in the first half, pushes him up to a 6 in my book, even if he was at fault for 1-1.