Texas A&M will go with redshirt freshman Haynes King as the starting quarterback when it opens the season against Kent State on Sept. 4. King, who won a state championship at Longview High School, was the No. 131 recruit in the Class of 2020 and the fifth-ranked dual threat quarterback in the class, according to 247Sports. ESPN had him ranked even higher, listing as the 46th-best recruit and the No. 3 dual threat quarterback.