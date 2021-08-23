Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

James McAvoy loved The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion a little bit too much

By Salvatore De Hitta
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s no secret that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is an amazing game. But for James McAvoy, it was more than that. James McAvoy is best known for portraying the younger Professor Xavier in the X-Men movie franchise. But like the awesome person that he is, he often plays video games like Call of Duty: Warzone with friends. However, there was a time in his life where he didn’t touch video games very much. According to a recent interview largely focused on Twelve Minutes where he provides his voice to the main character, this is apparently thanks to a devastating binge of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion that ended with him actually burning the disc on the stove to stop himself from playing it.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
79K+
Followers
56K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Mcavoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oblivion#The Elder Scrolls#Role Playing Video Game#Xbox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
Related
FIFAPosted by
Variety

James McAvoy on ‘Twelve Minutes,’ His First Video-Game Voiceover Role

James McAvoy says he’s always interested in taking on challenging acting gigs. His newest project — “Twelve Minutes,” an interactive crime thriller in which he stars as a man trapped in a murderous 12-minute time loop — certainly tested the Scottish thespian’s skills and stamina. McAvoy, whose credits include playing Prof. Charles Xavier in several X-Men movies, M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split” and “His Dark Materials,” had never worked on a video game before. He says he was “immediately intrigued” by the concept for the game when he was approached by “Twelve Minutes” creator and director Luis Antonio. But it took him some...
Video GamesTVOvermind

What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin

“Fortnite” itself has been an impressive game and platform from its initial launch but how every season of “Fortnite” changes the game to almost a new genre, the Zero Point comics that Epic partnered with DC Comics for opened yet another door. The highly popular battle royale game has been loaded with crossovers for the last few seasons but this collaboration was different. The Zero Point comics brought Batman and others to the world of “Fortnite” via the island’s Zero Point but the comics are open-ended. Below, we’ve gone into detail of what the Zero Point comics could mean for the upcoming Superman skin coming to the island in 3 days, at the time of this writing, as well as what else it could mean for “Fortnite” and DC Comics in general. Please note that there will be Zero Point comic spoilers to some extent in the article below.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion looks stunning in this Unreal Engine 5 remake

Someone's remade The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion's titular gates in Unreal Engine 5. Just below, you can check out the heroic feat from a single developer through the Oblivion subreddit, which emerged earlier today on August 16. The short video entails a camera roaming the recreated Oblivion gate at the ruined city of Kvatch in Oblivion, complete with a war-torn battlefield, ruined city walls, and more details.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Diablo 2 Resurrected cinematics made me a believer again

If you were addicted to Diablo 2 when it was first released, but are on the fence about playing the new “Resurrected” version, this might be the push you need. Diablo 2: Resurrected cinematics are out – and they look unbelievably good. It’s as if the creators of this renewed title went back and kidnapped the original creators of the game and said, hey, come to the future and make the same product, but use our futuristic graphics to see your vision to finality.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trailer reveals a new character and Nvidia DLSS

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has a new trailer and an announcement of Nvidia DLSS tech. Just below, you can check out the brand new trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which introduces a character called the Grand Unifier Raker. This newcomer certainly seems like a potential antagonist to the team of heroes, but in this cinematic, he's bringing them to meet someone called the "matriarch." Could this be the villainous Lady Hellbender?
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks creator reveals the stories he avoids joking about

Star Trek: Lower Decks is both a love letter to the Star Trek of yesteryear and unafraid to poke fun at the sci-fi series sillier elements. So far, they’ve made fun of the incredibly stupid Pakleds, the tendency for the holodeck characters to turn evil, and Will Riker’s strange jazz obsession, so you’d be forgiven that nothing was sacred when it came to the show.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

James McAvoy was so hooked on Oblivion he had to burn the disc

You may know James McAvoy from his role as the younger Professor X in the X-Men series, or from other movies like Atonement or It: Chapter Two, or from that time he turned out to actually be quite good at baking on The Great British Bake-Off. More recently, he starred in timeloop adventure game 12 Minutes, which is why he's in Forbes talking about videogames.
FIFANME

James McAvoy dealt with his ‘Oblivion’ obsession by melting the disc

Actor James McAvoy has confessed in an interview that his love for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion became a real problem when filming Becoming Jane. The interview with Forbes reveals that McAvoy was captivated by Oblivion, playing it long into the night when he was due on set early the next morning. He explained how, in playing Anne Hathaway’s love interest in Becoming Jane, he would have to get up at 6AM every morning, but wasn’t managing to sleep at a reasonable hour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy