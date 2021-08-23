Cancel
County asks to have historic houses kept

By PHIL ATTINGER Staff Writer
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRING — County commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to ask city officials to consider preserving two historic homes that sit in the area currently being considered for redevelopment. Commissioners Scott Kirouac and Chris Campbell dissented, saying the county shouldn’t comment on what is a City of Sebring decision. As of yet,...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

#Historic Buildings#County Government#Historic Homes#Sebring#The Weigle House#Barnett Bank Bank America#The Racing Hall Of Fame#The Green House#Lakeview Dr#The Highlands Art League#The Art League#The Yellow House#The Cultural Arts Center#Santa Rosa Hotel#Girl Scout House#The Historic Society#The Clovelly House#Campbell#Highlands News Sun
