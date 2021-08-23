Cancel
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Delivers "Tuned In Freestyle"

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion has a message for everyone keeping tabs on her in “Tuned In Freestyle.”. Clocking in at approximately two minutes, the new cut is reminiscent of ’80s hip-hop with its tapping hi-hats and melodic bass hits. Megan Thee Stallion lets everyone who’s listening to her music — “the hotties, the secret hotties” — know that she’s doing absolutely fine with her success what comes with it. “If I was worried about y’all n****s how y’all be worried about me,” she says with a laugh, “I’ll be f*cked up too.”

Megan Thee Stallion
Lizzo
Cardi B
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
CelebritiesHouston Chronicle

You can interact with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion in a VR ‘immersive experience’

Megan Thee Stallion is taking fan interaction to a new level. The Houston rapper has teamed up with AmazeVR for a "one-of-a-kind immersive experience." It will include a theatrical release in select cities with haptic motion chairs and a music "metaverse" service for at-home VR headsets. According to an AmazeVR rep, fans will get a VIP experience that makes it seem as if they're looking Megan right in the eyes and onstage with her.
ApparelPopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Raps in a $75 Neon-Green Shorts Set and New Must-Have Bag

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new "Tuned In Freestyle" video just in time for some Monday morning online shopping — because the rest of the week can wait. The American rapper and songwriter, who's already focused on her next album and recently covered Sports Illustrated's iconic Swimsuit Issue, tapped designer Shane Justin for a neon lace shorts set, which she proceeded to wear with fluffy slippers, Versace Medusa sunglasses, and a new It bag from Marshall Columbia (Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid are also fans). She was in monochrome green from head to toe, and if you caught those gemstone hoops shaped like flowers, which played up her diamond-encrusted chain-link jewelry, those were really the icing on the cake.
MusicRegister Citizen

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion Join Made in America 2021 Lineup

UPDATE 8/5/2021: Bia, Fousheé, Kaash Paige, Cazzu, Mozzy, Duke Deuce, Mariah the Scientist, Capella Grey, Destin Conrad, and 26AR have been added to the lineup for the 2021 Made in America festival, performing on the Tidal Stage. UPDATE 7/15/2021: Kehlani, Young Thug, Coi Leray, Latto, Griselda, Lloyd Banks, Fivio Foreign,...
CelebritiesHypebae

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B Might Reunite for a "WAP" Follow-Up

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B‘s chart-topping single “WAP” was released just a year ago on August 7, 2020. Celebrating the song’s first anniversary, the two musicians have hinted at a potential follow-up track. “Wow I can’t believe Wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What...
CelebritiesStereogum

Megan Thee Stallion Says Label Is Trying To Block Her BTS Remix

Megan Thee Stallion claims that her label is trying to block the release of her new remix of BTS’ chart-dominating K-pop hit “Butter.” According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, 1501 Certified Entertainment and its founder Carl Crawford, a former Major League Baseball player, told the rap star that the remix would be bad for her career. Megan’s claiming that that’s bullshit and the label is just attempting to shake her down by forcing her to pay them to sign off on the release.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Carl Crawford Is Unfazed By Megan Thee Stallion's Court Victory

The battle between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment continues and it landed both sides in court on Tuesday (August 24). The Houston rapper has been at odds with her label for some time, and things seemed to escalate once she added Roc Nation to her management team. The division has caused Megan to face roadblocks here and there when it comes to releasing new music, and the Good News rapper found herself facing off with Carl Crawford & Co. once again over a remix to a BTS single.
MusicPosted by
Vibe

Doja Cat And SZA Break “The Boy Is Mine” Chart Record With “Kiss Me More”

Doja Cat and SZA have achieved a new record with their collaboration, “Kiss Me More.” The romantic pop song featured on Doja Cat’s latest album Planet Her has proved to be a fan favorite as it continues its reigns on the charts. According to the Chart Data Twitter account, the track has surpassed Brandy and Monica’s iconic 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine” for the longest-running all-female top 10 collaboration in Billboard Hot 100 history. .@DojaCat and @sza's "Kiss Me More" is now the longest running all-female top 10 hit in Hot 100 history, passing @4everBrandy and @MonicaBrown's "The Boy Is Mine". — chart...
Musicmymixfm.com

Cardi B to be featured on Lizzo’s new song, “Rumors”

Lizzo has revealed that Cardi B will be featured on her new upcoming single, “Rumors.”. This marks the first time the two have collaborated, but if Cardi’s previous track record of collabs is any indication, it’s sure to be a hit. Cardi was most recently featured on Normani’s “Wild Side,”...
Celebritieskiss951.com

Lizzo Set To Collab With Cardi B In A New Single: ‘Rumors’

Lizzo and Cardi B have joint forces on a new single, “Rumors”,w to be released Friday Aug 13. The Grammy-winning singer posted a close-up photo of herself and Cardi with their long acrylics placed over their lips captioning it, “‘RUMORS’ feat @iamcardib 🔥🤫🔥 THIS FRIDAY 8/13🤫🔥🤫🔥🤫🔥”. Cardi posted the same...
CelebritiesHOT 97

Tory Lanez Allegedly Violated Megan Thee Stallion’s Restraining Order

Tory Lanez could be facing more legal trouble. Complex reports, prosecutors say that the rapper has violated the restraining order against him filed by Megan Thee Stallion. They have also stated that prosecutors have filed a motion to hold Lanez in contempt. This violation comes from his appearance at Rolling...
Harris County, TXPosted by
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Cleared to Release Remix of BTS’ ‘Butter’

UPDATE: According to legal documents obtained by Variety, a judge has ruled that Megan Thee Stallion is clear to release the remix of BTS’ “Butter” on which she is featured.   Megan Thee Stallion had planned to release a remix of BTS’ “Butter” this Friday — but in a new court filing, the rapper is alleging that her record label is preventing the song’s release. According to documents filed Tuesday in Harris County, Texas, Stallion has submitted a petition against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford, alleging that they are preventing her from releasing the song. As written in...
MusicPosted by
defpen

New Music: Lizzo – Rumors (Featuring Cardi B)

Lizzo set Twitter ablaze this week when she posted a video clip of her on Facetime with none other than Cardi B. Together, Lizzo and Cardi B confirmed the “Rumors” that they’d be linking up on a new track. Then, Lizzo followed up the big news with a major sneak peek at the video. Fans caught a glimpse of the two donning ancient Greek attire as they tap their fingertips together à la Michaelangelo’s The Creation of Adam. Tonight, the talented duo came through with the full visual and single.
Musickpopstarz.com

BTS Launches New Version of 'Butter' Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Worldwide Idol group BTS has released a new version of "Butter" in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. BTS and Megan Thee Stallion teams up for 'Butter' remix. BTS released a new remix of "Butter" synchronously all over the world at 1 PM (KST) on August 27. As it was announced previously, the remix will be a version with the addition of rap performed by Megan Thee Stallion, who has become a "culture" icon with its unique charm.
MusicDJBooth

Lizzo, Wizkid, NLE Choppa: Best of the Week

Lizzo, Wizkid, & NLE Choppa Released the Best Songs This Week. This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

