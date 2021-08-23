Megan Thee Stallion Delivers "Tuned In Freestyle"
Megan Thee Stallion has a message for everyone keeping tabs on her in “Tuned In Freestyle.”. Clocking in at approximately two minutes, the new cut is reminiscent of ’80s hip-hop with its tapping hi-hats and melodic bass hits. Megan Thee Stallion lets everyone who’s listening to her music — “the hotties, the secret hotties” — know that she’s doing absolutely fine with her success what comes with it. “If I was worried about y’all n****s how y’all be worried about me,” she says with a laugh, “I’ll be f*cked up too.”hypebeast.com
