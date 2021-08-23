Megan Thee Stallion Delivers "Tuned In Freestyle"

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new "Tuned In Freestyle" video just in time for some Monday morning online shopping — because the rest of the week can wait. The American rapper and songwriter, who's already focused on her next album and recently covered Sports Illustrated's iconic Swimsuit Issue, tapped designer Shane Justin for a neon lace shorts set, which she proceeded to wear with fluffy slippers, Versace Medusa sunglasses, and a new It bag from Marshall Columbia (Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid are also fans). She was in monochrome green from head to toe, and if you caught those gemstone hoops shaped like flowers, which played up her diamond-encrusted chain-link jewelry, those were really the icing on the cake.