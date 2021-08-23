How To Create a Custom Home Office On A Budget

My mind was blown and maybe it shouldn’t have been. Maybe I should have known white brick was a possibility, that there is a version of it that is within our budget but I didn’t. For the farmhouse’s new sunroom, I really wanted it to be in a different material than the original home, but obviously still something classic. I love white painted brick A LOT and the fireplace inside is the original white brick so it felt appropriate. But traditional masonry is FAR more expensive in labor than applying wood siding so I gave up on it pretty early on. Then I saw on my friend (and amazing designer) Rosa Beltran‘s Facebook page how she redid a client’s house in painted brick for LESS than it would be for wood siding. I immediately texted ARCIFORM about it. They hadn’t ever done this cladding before but were excited to explore it. So I reached out to Rosa to ask how she did it…