Peep the "Iron Purple" Hues on Nike's Dunk High Rebel
Nike‘s Dunk High Rebel has received a new fall-ready colorway. Dubbed “Iron Purple,” the sneaker is complemented with hits of “Sail” and “College Grey.”. The upper boasts exaggerated overlays dressed in a light beige tone, while the base in covered in a soft cream white shade. Adding a pop of color are the pastel purple accents under the aforementioned overlays and the Swooshes on the lateral, which feature a mini silver Swoosh. Elsewhere, a touch of aqua blue can be found on Nike’s logo on the tongue label. Rounding out the footwear style are the white midsoles and beige outsoles.hypebae.com
