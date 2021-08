LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Emotions are powerful, and it’s important for students to learn how to deal with them. A couple recently filmed a video which showed their kindergartener, who attends Citizens of the World Charter School in Mar Vista, learning how to manage stress and emotions at school. Paola Torres, manager of student culture for Citizens of the World, spoke to CBS2 News This Morning’s Suzanne Marques about how the school has implemented mindfulness in its classrooms. Watch the interview in the player above. Here are some helpful links for parents and educators seeking more resources: Choose Love Movement North Hills Prep — The MINDUP Program The Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) Better Kids Mindfulness for Kids Citizens of the World