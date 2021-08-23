Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.