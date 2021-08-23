Cancel
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGSK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

