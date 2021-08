While Chinese tech stocks face regulatory woes, domestic names in the tech industry continue to shine. For the most part, this section of the stock market today remains active. Understandably, with the world’s increasing reliance on tech, this would make sense. If you think about it, tech is present in most facets of our lives. This includes our handheld electronics, cars, homes, and even critical infrastructure across nations to name a few. Given the vast applications of tech today, investors have plenty of tech stocks to choose from.