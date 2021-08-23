Cancel
GBP/USD set to break below July lows at 1.3570 – ING

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD is trading around 1.3650 and economists at ING expect the cable to break below the 1.3570 July lows in the next few days. “The dollar rally has sent GBP/USD sharply lower and there is a meaningful risk we’ll see a break below the 1.3570 July lows in the week ahead.”

