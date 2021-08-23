Mugen's Sasahara felt like "a boxer taking blow after blow"

Back on Top: After a positive start to the 2021 season, Jeffrey Herlings trains hard and fast in a bid to get back to the top step of the podium in teammate and championship rival Toni Cairoli’s Italian backyard. Behind the Bullet with Jeffrey Herlings gives a personal behind the scenes account of just what it takes to compete at the pinnacle of motocross. Experience all the highs and lows of a grueling MXGP season with a first row seat with one of the fastest riders on the planet. #mxgp #motocross #jeffreyherlings ______ Experience the world of Red Bull Motorsports like you have never seen it before. With the best motorsport videos on the web and original series, prepare for your "stoke factor" to be at an all time high. Subscribe to Red Bull Motorsports on Youtube: https://win.gs/SubToRedBullMotorsports Get the FREE Red Bull TV apps for all your devices: http://onelink.to/yfbct7 Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV Check out http://redbull.com Red Bull Motorsports on Facebook: https://win.gs/RedBullMotorsportsFacebook Red Bull Motorsports on Instagram: https://win.gs/RedBullMotorsportsInstagram.