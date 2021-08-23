Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Mugen's Sasahara felt like "a boxer taking blow after blow"

By Jamie Klein
Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #16 Mugen Honda shared by Sasahara and Toshiki Oyu qualified second on Saturday, albeit with Oyu missing out on pole to the similarly Dunlop-shod Nakajima Racing NSX-GT of Takuya Izawa. Oyu ran second in the early stages of the race and inherited the lead when Izawa crashed out at...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Brake#Cars#Boxer#Nddp#Motorsport Com#Japanese#Motegi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportsracer.com

Palou keeps cool after Indy blow-up cuts championship lead

The engine failure suffered by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou during the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway served to significantly tighten up the NTT IndyCar Series points chase. Palou now leads by just 21 points over Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward and 34 over his Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon. The blow-up was was all the more frustrating for Palou for the fact he had overcome early engine mapping issues to run fourth and was challenging the cars ahead when his wounded Honda finally let go.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Win tickets to Monza and meet McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo

To be in with a chance of winning this dream competition all you have to do is correctly identify which classic Formula 1 circuit Daniel Ricciardo is describing in a short online video in the Access Hub area of the partypoker.com website. This is a new portal where the SuperFans of the McLaren F1 Team have the opportunity to enter competitions and gain exclusive access to the heart of this legendary outfit.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Behind the Bullet With Jeffrey Herlings EP3 - Back on Top

Back on Top: After a positive start to the 2021 season, Jeffrey Herlings trains hard and fast in a bid to get back to the top step of the podium in teammate and championship rival Toni Cairoli’s Italian backyard. Behind the Bullet with Jeffrey Herlings gives a personal behind the scenes account of just what it takes to compete at the pinnacle of motocross. Experience all the highs and lows of a grueling MXGP season with a first row seat with one of the fastest riders on the planet. #mxgp #motocross #jeffreyherlings ______ Experience the world of Red Bull Motorsports like you have never seen it before. With the best motorsport videos on the web and original series, prepare for your "stoke factor" to be at an all time high. Subscribe to Red Bull Motorsports on Youtube: https://win.gs/SubToRedBullMotorsports Get the FREE Red Bull TV apps for all your devices: http://onelink.to/yfbct7 Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV Check out http://redbull.com Red Bull Motorsports on Facebook: https://win.gs/RedBullMotorsportsFacebook Red Bull Motorsports on Instagram: https://win.gs/RedBullMotorsportsInstagram.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

European Le Mans Series regular Maldonado, younger cousin of one-time Formula 1 race winner Pastor, was making his first start at La Sarthe in United's #32 Oreca 07-Gibson alongside Nico Jamin and Jonathan Aberdein. But the Venezuelan driver's race ended in disaster in the sixth hour of the race during...
Mercedes, TXMotorsport.com

Wolff: Mercedes feels like a university campus amid new F1 hires

Mercedes is currently fighting to extend its record of seven consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ world championships, facing a fierce challenge from Red Bull for the titles in 2021. Mercedes’ winning record stretches across the entirety of F1’s V6 hybrid era, but the team has brought through a large amount of...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Charouz makes double driver change for Belgium F3 round

Yeany, last year’s US Formula 4 champion, is set to make the step up to F3 with the Czech squad which already fields fellow American and 2020 title contender Logan Sargeant. The 16-year-old took out the US F4 title scoring seven wins, one pole position and a total of 14 podiums. Yeany also has experience racing in Indy Pro 2000 and Formula Regional Americas.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

Grosjean spent five seasons racing for the Haas team, joining for its debut campaign in 2016 before leaving at the end of last year to make way for an all-rookie line-up. Grosjean joined Dale Coyne Racing in IndyCar for 2021, and has been one of the breakout stars of the season, scoring pole position and two second-place finishes in the Indianapolis road course events.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Blomqvist on late LMP2 drama: "I'd have rather lost by more"

The Briton told Motorsport.com that the slender margin the #28 JOTA Oreca 07-Gibson he shared with Stoffel Vandoorne and Sean Gelael finished behind the class-winning WRT car in last weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship blue riband was difficult to take. "It was great to get second, but to lose by...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

Rally cars drifting around Stavelot and plunging into Eau Rouge certainly made for an incredible sight as the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit provided a memorable spectacle to close out the World Rally Championship's first visit to Belgium. Rallying on stages incorporating permanent circuits is not for the rally purists out there,...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

Verstappen was involved in a high-speed crash at Silverstone after colliding with title rival Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the race, leading to concerns about the state of his engine. Initial checks by Honda suggested that it would be fine to continue using, only for an inspection after...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

United Autosports expands to two WEC LMP2 entries in 2022

The British team co-owned by McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown has confirmed an increase in its WEC presence at the same time as announcing that 2019/20 WEC champion Filipe Albuquerque will remain with the team for a sixth season in 2022. The latest news follows United's announcement last week that...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

How Nissan scored its first podium lockout since 2014

It wasn’t a great surprise to see the #23 NISMO Nissan win last weekend’s Suzuka SUPER GT race. After all, Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda won on both of the series’ visits to the Japanese Grand Prix venue last year, and the pair were coming into the weekend with virtually no success ballast after a forgettable first three races of the season.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Jack Wood to compete fulltime in NASCAR Trucks in 2022

Wood, 21, has been running a partial schedule in both Trucks and the ARCA Menards Series this season for GMS. He will drive GMS’ No. 24 Chevrolet next season. Wood’s best finish this year in Trucks is 10th at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway last weekend and a fourth in the May 1 ARCA race at Kansas Speedway.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Redding: WSBK title pressure on Rea and Razgatlioglu, not me

Redding won the opening two races on WSBK’s maiden visit to Circuito de Navarra in Spain, continuing the momentum he had gained at Assen in July after hitting the lowest point of his season in the previous round at Donington Park. With eight podiums in the last nine races, including...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha

Quartararo has won four races so far in the 2021 season and currently leads the standings by 47 points ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The next-best Yamaha rider in the standings is seventh-placed Maverick Vinales, who only scored one win and one other podium before his ousting from the team for trying to blow up his bike's engine in the Styrian GP.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

On the face of it, Toyota had an easy run to victory in the 89th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours with its new Le Mans Hypercar. The best of its GR010 Hybrids finished four laps up on its nearest rival in the form of Alpine's old LMP1 car. The reality was that over the latter hours of the race the Japanese manufacturer was fighting an issue that threatened not just its chances of victory, but to relegate its two cars perhaps as far as the lower reaches of the top 20. 

Comments / 0

Community Policy