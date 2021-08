The Ripple price is yet to touch the resistance level of $1.20 level as the coin continues to trade below the 9-day moving average. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is seen trading at $1.16 within the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. The cryptocurrency has not been able to maintain its upward movement as it continues to struggle below the 9-day moving average. However, the attempt to keep the upward movement shows that the bulls are battling to be in control of the market momentum.