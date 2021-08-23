Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

USD/JPY climbs back closer to 110.00 mark, fresh session tops

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY gained follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Monday. A positive risk tone, the worsening COVID-19 situation in Japanese weighed on the JPY. An uptick in the US bond yields remained supportive, though weaker USD capped gains. The USD/JPY pair refreshed daily tops heading into the European session,...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Jpy#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Usd Jpy#Japanese#European#Pmi#Japan Pmi Manufacturing#Us Treasury#Fed Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD renews weekly highs near 0.7280 on improving market mood

AUD/USD regained its traction in the late American session. US Dollar Index turned negative on the day near 92.80. S&P 500 Index notched a new all-time high above 4,500 on rising financial stocks. The AUD/USD pair spent the first half of the day consolidating its recent gains around 0.7250 but...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bounces off multi-day lows, steadies around 1.3700 mark

A modest USD pullback assisted GBP/USD to attract some dip-buying near the 1.3680 area. Rising bets for an early tapering move by the Fed should help limit the downside for the USD. The focus remains glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The GBP/USD pair...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1770, focus on Jackson Hole

EUR/USD reverses the recent pullback and retakes 1.1770. Markets’ attention remains on the speech by Fed’s Powell. US PCE will be the salient data release in the calendar. The European currency resumes the upside and lifts EUR/USD to new daily highs in the 1.1770 zone. EUR/USD focused on Powell. EUR/USD...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.98.. Although dlr caught a bid at European open on Thursday ans climbed to 110.22 due to cross-selling in yen and intra-day gain in US yields, failure to penetrate 110.22 (last week's high Thursday) pushed price back to 109.95 morning. Intra-day sideways swings suggests range trading below 110.22...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3700 on firmer US dollar

GBP/USD trades cautiously on Friday in the initial Asian session. US Dollar Index rebounds above 93.00 after the previous two session’s consolidative moves. The sterling falls on the sour risk sentiment, Brexit chaos. GBP/USD treads water on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading session....
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Refreshes daily high above 1.2680 as USD rebound, US data eyed

USD/CAD tracks higher on Friday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index inches higher above 93.00 with 0.26% gains. The Canadian dollar losses momentum as oil prices retreat. After touching the high of 1.2685 in the US session, USD/CAD is consolidating gains in the early Asian trading hours...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CNH struggles around 6.4850 amid PBOC news, focus on Fed’s Powell

USD/CNH edges higher after positing the biggest daily jump in a week. China Industrial Profit eased in July, US data were mixed as well. PBOC makes the biggest weekly cash injections in seven months, RRR cut teased. Sino–US jitters intensify, covid woes occupy table but nothing matter more than Jackson...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls brace for 93.20 hurdle

US Dollar Index (DXY) takes the bids around 93.11, up 0.06% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge jumped the most since August 19 the previous day after bouncing off 20-DMA. The recovery moves take clues from the upward sloping Momentum line to keep DXY bulls hopeful. However, a...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces from $1780 toward $1800

Economic data form the US near expectations, attention on Fed Chair Powell’s speech. DXY rebounds but fails to hold above 93.00. Gold bounced sharply even amid a stronger dollar. Gold prices bounced sharply from the lowest level in six days at $1780 and climbed to $1798 hitting a fresh daily...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Breaks Key Hurdle, US GDP Grew 6.6%

USD/JPY formed a support base above 109.00 and it started a fresh increase. It broke a major contracting triangle with resistance near 109.90 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD could attempt an upside break above 1.1800. The US GDP grew 6.6% in Q2 2021 (prelim), up from the last 6.5%. USD/JPY...
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/USD unable to sustain recovery through to the weekly close

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar recovery stalled through trade on Thursday, giving up 0.7280 amid heightened geo-political tensions and hawkish commentary from Fed and FOMC officials. Risk assets were forced lower following two suicide bomb attacks outside Kabul airport. The blasts have reportedly killed 12 US service personnel and 60 Afghan’s and highlight just how quickly everything has unraveled in Afghanistan. Stocks fell over half a percent in the immediate aftermath and the AUD fell through 0.7250 as investors sought haven assets. The AUD came under sustained pressure following comments from key Federal reserve officials. Bullard and Kaplan, known hawks, pushed the case for tapering of bond purchases to start immediately, amplifying expectations the FOMC may amend the current program as early as next month. Our attentions turn now to Fed President Jerome Powell and his address at the Jackson Hole symposium on monetary policy. We expect Powell will stay true to the status quo and refrain from any definitive guidance, but with most analysts now pricing in an adjustment before years end, we are keenly attuned for any signal that might suggest when they will start. The cautious undertone to the session forced the AUD toward intraday lows at 0.7235 and we continue to test this handle leading into this morning’s open.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD defends 0.7200 despite downbeat Aussie data, Fed Chair Powell eyed

AUD/USD trims intraday losses, the second one in the weekly line. Australia Retail Sales drops more than initially expected in July. Market sentiment dwindles ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole showdown. Aussie infections eased, technical advisory group recommends jabbing for 12 years and above. AUD/USD picks up bids to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Higher high limits the bearish potential

US Gross Domestic Product revised marginally higher in Q2 to 6.6% QoQ. Fed’s Kaplan said that September would be the time to outline tapering and start it in October. EUR/USD is losing its bullish strength but near its weekly high. The EUR/USD pair finished Thursday with modest losses around 1.1750,...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Two Scenarios Likely

The USD/JPY currency pair failed to break the resistance level at 110.20 on Thursday. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near a support level formed by the 100– hour simple moving average at 109.89. If the currency exchange rate breaks the support level, a decline towards the weekly pivot point...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD extends rebound, trades at fresh 3-day high above 1.2660

USD/CAD preserves its bullish momentum in the second half of the day. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.00. WTI stays relatively quiet after posting gains in the previous three days. The USD/CAD pair spent the European trading hours moving sideways a little above 1.2600 but started...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After rebounding from 1.1777 and finishing the first descending impulse at 1.1741, EURUSD is correcting to the upside to reach 1.1763, thus forming a new consolidation range around 1.1754. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1720; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure towards 1.1788 and then start a new decline to reach the above-mentioned target.

Comments / 0

Community Policy