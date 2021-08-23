NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRG. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.www.modernreaders.com
