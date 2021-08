Although surprisingly strong business surveys may allow for interim rebounds, the GBP/USD pair appears to be range-bound (1.36-1.40), economists at Westpac report. “The continued success in the UK's vaccination program should prevent any reversal of reopening of the economy, though the return to schools next month may prove to be a critical test of the relaxing of restrictions. However, the positive tone of surveys and reopening have so far merely supported rather than strengthened GBP.”