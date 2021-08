In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still seen navigating within the 1.3630-1.3850 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We expected GBP to ‘trade sideways within a 1.3695/1.3755 range’ yesterday. GBP subsequently dropped to 1.3699 before rebounding strongly to an overnight high of 1.3767. While upward momentum has not improved by much, there is room for GBP to advance further. A break of 1.3800 is not ruled but GBP is unlikely able to maintain a foothold above this level. Next resistance is at 1.3850. Support is at 1.3735 followed by 1.3700.”