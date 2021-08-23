Cancel
Morgan Stanley Lowers Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $4.00

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.18.

