Special Weather Statement issued for Webster by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Webster County through 245 AM CDT At 214 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bladen, or 21 miles south of Hastings, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Blue Hill around 225 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cowles and Rosemont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
