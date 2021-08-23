Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC089-231915- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0013.000000T0000Z-210823T2200Z/ /SHOP1.1.ER.210823T0527Z.210823T1200Z.210823T1600Z.NO/ 314 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bush Kill At Shoemakers. * Until this evening. * At 2:45 AM, the creek level was 6.2 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The creek is expected to rise to a crest of 6.5 feet this morning. It should then fall back below flood stage this afternoon. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Route 209 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area floods. Target Area: Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Bush Kill At Shoemakers affecting Monroe County. For the Bush Kill, including Shoemakers minor flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Bush Kill Shoemaker 6.0 6.2 Mon 2 am EDT 5.0 4.0 3.2