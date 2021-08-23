Cancel
Charlotte, NC

EverGreen Living, Davidson Homes Purchase Just Over 7 Acres in Steele Creek for New Townhome Community

By RED News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 4 days ago

Land Advisors Organization’s Charlotte office facilitated the deal that will bring 58 new townhomes to southwest Charlotte. Charlotte, N.C. – Land Advisors Organization’s Charlotte office is pleased to announce the recent sale of just over 7 acres on Shopton Road in the Steele Creek area of Southwest Charlotte. EverGreen Living and Davidson Homes worked together on the purchase of the property, and will build 58 highly appointed townhomes on the site.

