Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Why GM, Tesla Supplier LG Chem's Stock Got Hammered In Seoul Today

By Rachit Vats
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7gZA_0bZwOedr00

South Korean battery supplier LG Chem Ltd, battery supplier to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) saw its shares trade 11.3% lower on Monday in Seoul.

What Happened: The plunge comes after the Detroit-based GM said it is recalling more than 73,000 of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of their batteries catching fire.

GM said on Friday the recall would come at a cost of $1 billion to address the fire risks. The automaker added it will seek reimbursement from battery supplier LG and would indefinitely halt sales of the EVs due to the issue.

The latest recall covers vehicles from model years 2019 through 2022.

Earlier this month, GM announced a $800 million write-down in the second quarter that was related to the second recall of 68,000 2017-19 Chevrolet Bolt EVs for potential fire risk. LG Electronics, which assembles cells manufactured by LG Chem, cut its second-quarter operating profit by more than a fifth to reflect costs for the GM recalls.

Price Action: LG Chem shares closed 11.5% lower at KRW 798,000 in Seoul. GM shares closed 0.57% lower at $48.80 in New York on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of 2020 Chevrolet

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Tesla Shares#Seoul#Gm#Tesla Supplier Lg Chem#South Korean#Lg Chem Ltd#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Evs#Lg Electronics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla China Team Gets Elon Musk's Praise As Giga Shanghai Said To Have Begun Mass-Producing Model Y

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) China team won some praise from CEO Elon Musk after a fan posted a milestone for the electric vehicle maker’s gigafactory in Shanghai. What Happened: Musk applauded in confirmation to a fan post that Gigafactory Shanghai has begun mass producing Model Y, for delivery in China and other countries in Asia and will also be shipped to Europe, Australia, and other key markets.
Economythedetroitbureau.com

As EV Sales Double Tesla Market Share Starts to Slide

Sales of battery-electric vehicles more than doubled during the first half of 2021, data tracking service Experian reports, on top of an 11% increase for all of the pandemic-plagued 2020. California upstart Tesla continues to dominate the market, according to Experian, reporting record deliveries for each of the first two...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Fastly Stock Is Jumping Today

Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) were climbing today on no company-specific news. The tech stock was likely rising today as the optimism in the broader market was driving the S&P 500 higher. Fastly's stock was up by 5.5% as of 2:36 p.m. EDT. So what. The S&P 500 was up by...
Businesskfgo.com

LG Chem shares slide amid electric vehicle battery-fire probe with GM

SEOUL (Reuters) – LG Chem shares fell to a nine-month low on Friday, as assurances from General Motors of a continued relationship with it failed to calm investor worries stemming from GM’s recall of electric vehicles (EVs) powered by the South Korean firm’s batteries. LG Chem Ltd shares slid as...
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Amid Bolt EV recall, GM CEO emphasizes multiple future battery options

As it undertakes a massive recall of Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars due to alleged defects in battery cells, General Motors is talking up the benefits of multiple battery suppliers for future EV production. In an interview with Bloomberg released Thursday, GM CEO Mary Barra indicated the automaker would continue...
Economyinsideevs.com

LG Chem's Shares Down 10% On GM's Expanded Battery Recall News

This week has not started too well for LG Chem, whose subsidiary LG Energy Solution is involved in General Motors' battery recall, recently expanded by an additional 73,018 electric cars. The battery cells might have manufacturing defects that may lead to a battery fire. Let's recall that GM's intends to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Micron Technology's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) following a Wall Street Journal report indicating Western Digital is in advanced talks to merge with Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp in a deal that could be valued at more than $20 billion. The...
StocksBenzinga

Why Cassava Sciences' Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares are trading lower on negative claims that were posted online yesterday after market hours. The company issued a response to the claims today, saying they believe the claims regarding scientific integrity are false and misleading. "As a science company, we champion facts that can...
Economyarcamax.com

GM temporarily halts Orion Assembly amid massive Chevy Bolt recall

The massive global recall of all Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs has prompted General Motors to shutter the plant that makes the vehicles until Sept. 6. GM had idled Orion Assembly, the plant where it assembles the Bolt EVs and EUVs, this week due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips used in a variety of car parts. The shortage is impacting the entire auto industry with GM and others having to idle plants, reduce shifts or partially build vehicles until more chips are available.
CarsWired

GM Recalls Every Chevy Bolt Ever Made Over Faulty Batteries

GM has announced that it is recalling every Chevrolet Bolt made to date, including new electric utility vehicle models, over concerns that a manufacturing defect in the cars' LG-made batteries could cause a fire. The Bolt was first recalled in November after five cars that hadn’t been in crashes caught...
BusinessBenzinga

Tesla Has Its Own 'Independent Strategy' But Watch Out For Apple Amid 'Convergence' Of Auto, IT Industries, Says Chemistry Nobel Laureate

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has its own independent strategy, but tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one to watch amid the “convergence” of automotive and information technology industries in future mobility, according to battery pioneer Akira Yoshino. What Happened: Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel...
BusinessValueWalk

GM Seeks $1 Billion Compensation From LG Chem For Chevy Bolt Recall

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) wants LG Chem Ltd (KRX:051910) to reimburse $1 billion in estimated losses for the costly battery defects in the Chevy Bolt. The car manufacturer had announced on Friday a third recall of the popular electric model. Far View Adds 16.7% In H1 2021: Bets On Naked...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu thinks Tesla will command a premium valuation for years to come. Analysts are modeling for huge earnings growth from the electric car maker over the next five years. Tesla stock is up 9% over the past 30 days. What happened. Shares of electric vehicle company...

Comments / 0

Community Policy