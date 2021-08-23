Tennessee: Drone video shows damage from flash floods

Effective: 2021-08-26 16:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern San Juan County in southeastern Utah * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 452 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, slot canyons, dirt roads, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canyonlands National Park and Dead Horse Point State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED