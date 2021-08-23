Kevin Feige updates fans about Avengers 5

Back in 2008 no one had any idea what Marvel's Cinematic Universe would become, and probably not even Kevin Feige could have predicted the huge driving force of not only cinema but TV it would grow into across more than 25 movies and TV series so far, with the promise of many more to come. Since Avengers: Endgame brought to screens a spectacle that even Marvel had never produced before and ended the MCU careers of a handful of its best known stars, fans have been asking, among other things, when we are likely to see Avengers 5 in Marvel's future, and now Kevin Feige has given an update, but it is not going to be imminent.