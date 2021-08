Tragedy struck Love Island contestant Josh Goldstein's family recently when his sister Lindsey died. Goldstein received the news while he was in the Villa, and both he and his girlfriend, fellow contestant Shannon St. Clair, promptly left the show to be with his family. Days after they left the Villa, Josh and Shannon took some time to chat with PopCulture.com. During the conversation, the couple shared how they're feeling during this difficult time and expressed their gratitude to the fans for all of the support that they've received.