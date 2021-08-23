SZA shares three new songs on SoundCloud page

Doja Cat sat down with Missy Elliott for a conversation in the latest issue of Interview, in which she discussed what she needs to do to become a better rapper. “When it comes to rap I could be better,” Doja Cat said. “I think everybody feels that way with their own art, in all kinds of ways. But I see all these incredibly talented rappers around me, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing pop, but I should focus on my pen now more than ever.’ I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on.”