Borussia Dortmund II’s 28 game unbeaten run came to an end on Wednesday evening, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to VfL Osnabrück. Looking to build on their incredible start to the 3. Liga season, Borussia Dortmund II went up against VfL Osnabrück away from home on Wednesday evening. Osnabrück, who were relegated from the 2. Bundesliga last season, made an impressive start to the game and took the lead in the 14th minute through Marc Heider.