US Inflation, S&P 500 Continues to Make New Record Highs

The S&P 500 has continued to make new record highs one after another. It recently recorded its 200th straight trading day without a correction of 5% or more. This is not a record, but it shows that the upward trend is becoming more exponential. A few months ago, we drew your attention to the fact that since the low point of COVID-19 in March 2020, the S&P had gone through a series of “mini-corrections”, ( read article here ). That pattern has continued – to the point where investors have become almost blasé about these short downward trends like the 3-day sell off that we had last week. Consider the chart: