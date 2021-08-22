Cancel
Fallout 4: London Mod Landed Its Lead Writer a Job at Bethesda

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBethesda has decided to hire the lead writer of the emerging mod titled Fallout 4: London. Thanks to her private activity, a career opportunity has opened up for her. Lead writer of the Fallout 4: London mod has been hired by Bethesda. The lead writer of Fallout 4: London mod...

#Mod#Bethesda#Fallout 4#The Bethesda Game Studios
