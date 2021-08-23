Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Planning & Zoning Board Mtg.

rrnm.gov
 4 days ago

Regular meetings take place on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Rio Rancho City Hall. Meetings are streamed on the City's website and broadcast on Rio Vision, the City's government cable channel (channel 56) available to Rio Rancho Sparklight subscribers.

www.rrnm.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtg#Planning Zoning Board#Rio Vision#Channel 56 Rrb#Rio Rancho Sparklight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Spring Hill, TNColumbia Daily Herald

Spring Hill planners discuss site plan timeline extension for developers

The Spring Hill Municipal Planning Commission is debating whether to extend its site plan application process 30 days for developers. Planning director Calvin Abram said theextension would allow for better customer service to applicants, while allowing city staff additional time to review site plans prior to appearing in front the planning commission or other government agendas.
Middlefield, OHmiddlefieldohio.com

Transportation Improvement Plan – Public Survey

The Village of Middlefield is continuing a public engagement process to gather community input for the development of a Transportation Improvement Plan through a grant from the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency. The Plan will create an implementation strategy to fund/construct transportation improvements over the next 5 to 10 years....
Naugatuck, CTmycitizensnews.com

Zoning approves industrial development

NAUGATUCK — The Zoning Commission on Aug. 17 unanimously approved a special permit application for an industrial development that borough officials hope someday becomes the proposed “Port of Naugatuck.”. The borough submitted the application for the project, which will be built on mostly vacant land off Elm Street between the...
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

BRENHAM PLANNING AND ZONING APPROVES PUBLIC HEARING ITEMS

The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission approved a pair of requests from property owners after two public hearings Monday. The commission first granted a request from Mischa Enos for a specific use permit to allow an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on a 1.13 acre lot at 503 West Alamo Street, in the R-2 Mixed Residential District. The ADU will be used as a home for Enos’ parents.
Crystal, MNhometownsource.com

Zoning board for Crystal Airport being established

Board will oversee new ordinance to regulate areas around the airport. The Metropolitan Airports Commission on Aug. 16 approved the creation of a Joint Airport Zoning Board that will provide oversight and approval of new zoning ordinances around the Crystal Airport, including any changes that would affect all cities that fall within the airport zone.
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

City minutes

The governing body of the City of Powell met in regular session at 6:00 p.m. on August 16, 2021 in the Council Chambers of City Hall. Mayor John Wetzel called the meeting to order and the following were present: Council Members Tim Sapp, Steven Lensegrav, and Zane Logan. Absent Council Members Floyd Young, Lesli Spencer and Geoff Hovivian. City Officials: City Administrator Zack Thorington, City Clerk Tiffany Brando and Deputy City Attorney Scott Kath.
Reading, PAbctv.org

Notice of September Zoning Hearing Board Public Hearings

Notice is hereby given that the City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board will conduct public hearings on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the following matters. The proceedings will be broadcast from City Hall, located at 815 Washington Street, Reading, PA, and members of the public may participate via Zoom or in person, as circumstances allow.
Politicscedarfalls.com

Planning and Zoning Meeting Information for August 25

The Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for August 25, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. will take place at City Hall. Agendas and materials for the upcoming and previous Planning and Zoning Commission meetings are available at www.cedarfalls.com/pzcommission. The public may attend at City Hall. There will be COVID-19...
Campbell, CAcampbell.ca.us

Historic Preservation Board Opening

HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD - two terms (Board Members Yvonne Kendall and Michael Foulkes) expires October 31, 2021. The Historic Preservation Board consists of five members who advise the City Council regarding measures to implement historic preservation programs within the City of Campbell and applications for historical designations of historically/architecturally significant buildings. The Board periodically reviews the 1977‑78 Historic Resources Inventory to develop a survey list of eligible landmark properties, and maintains a listing of local, state, and national landmark designations. Appointment of members to the Historic Preservation Board shall be made from among professionals in the disciplines of architecture, history, architectural history, planning, archeology, or other historic preservation-related disciplines, such as urban planning, American studies, American civilization, cultural geography, or cultural anthropology, to the extent such professionals are available in the community. Historic Preservation Board membership shall also include lay members who have demonstrated special interest, competence, experience, or knowledge in historic preservation. Regular meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. Currently commission meetings are being held virtually.
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

Council reexamines charter amendments

The Norman City Council will revisit a few charter amendment recommendations previously submitted by a commission during its Tuesday night study session. After the Charter Review Commission submitted its final report to the council Aug. 3, few of the dozen recommendations met with council approval to later submit to voters.
Politicsdiscoverestevan.com

Council Takes Look at Water Quality, Pathway Regulations

Tonight's city council meeting held a variety of issues, including councillors voicing concerns that they had heard in their community. First, councillors discussed the new permit being given out to IG Wealth Management Services on 1138 3rd street, which was described as being a financial services business. While no one...
East Greenwich, RIeastgreenwichnews.com

EG Calendar: Zoning Board, Main Street Stroll Redux

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Back 2 School Town Hall – Governor McKee, Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will host a Back 2 School Town Hall on Facebook live HERE. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Three Rivers, MIthreeriversmi.org

Rescheduled Planning Commission Meeting

The Three Rivers Planning Commission has rescheduled its August meeting for Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 333 W. Michigan Avenue, Three Rivers, Michigan. Any interested person may attend and submit written comments to the City Clerk…. ADA Notice: The City will...
Boise, IDcityofboise.org

City of Boise Seeking Applicants for Planning and Zoning Commission

The City of Boise is looking for people living in the city’s Area of Impact (see attached map) who are interested in serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission. The application period is open now for a seat on the commission. The Planning and Zoning Commission makes final decisions on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy