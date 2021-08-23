Planning & Zoning Board Mtg.

HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD - two terms (Board Members Yvonne Kendall and Michael Foulkes) expires October 31, 2021. The Historic Preservation Board consists of five members who advise the City Council regarding measures to implement historic preservation programs within the City of Campbell and applications for historical designations of historically/architecturally significant buildings. The Board periodically reviews the 1977‑78 Historic Resources Inventory to develop a survey list of eligible landmark properties, and maintains a listing of local, state, and national landmark designations. Appointment of members to the Historic Preservation Board shall be made from among professionals in the disciplines of architecture, history, architectural history, planning, archeology, or other historic preservation-related disciplines, such as urban planning, American studies, American civilization, cultural geography, or cultural anthropology, to the extent such professionals are available in the community. Historic Preservation Board membership shall also include lay members who have demonstrated special interest, competence, experience, or knowledge in historic preservation. Regular meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. Currently commission meetings are being held virtually.