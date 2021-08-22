Cancel
Resident Evil: Village Will Get Another Performance Patch on PC

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResident Evil: Village will get another performance update on PC. This time Capcom took care of, among others, problems with launching the game on some processors. Capcom once again attempts to improve performance in the PC release of Resident Evil Village. The game will soon get another patch, which, as stated on Twitter, is supposed to fix a bug that prevents the new RE from running on PCs with certain processors. The patch will be made available on Tuesday, August 24.

#Resident Evil Village#Pc Game
