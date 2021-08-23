Hot and humid with storms midweek
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, chance of storms. High 92 (72) Thursday: Hazy, humid, chance of showers and storms. High 91 (71) A mid-level ridge and weak surface high pressure will keep Central Ohio dry, hot and moderately humid today. Chances of even isolated rain are very low today and tomorrow. Today’s high will be near 90 and into the low 90s tomorrow with more humidity. Today’s heat index will peak around 90. Tomorrow heat indices will be in the mid 90s.www.nbc4i.com
