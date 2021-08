Matthews Asia's Andy Rothman: Q&A on China's regulatory announcements. What are the reasons behind recent changes in China's regulatory environment?. I think the most important way to understand what's happening in terms of recent regulatory changes in China is that they are being driven by the same debates and discussions taking place in Washington, London, Brussels and other capitals around the world. The Chinese government has similar concerns about competition, consumer rights, protecting small businesses, anti-monopoly practices, data protection and national security, and also inequality of opportunity. These are all issues that we've been debating in the U.S. a long time—for example, about how to deal with our internet platforms.