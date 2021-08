Inter Miami’s franchise-record unbeaten run is no more, and with that went an opportunity to continue to climb up the standings toward a playoff spot. A two-goal first half from New York City FC sunk Inter Miami to its first defeat in five games with a 2-0 loss at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Inter Miami entered the match with a chance to move into 10th place in the Eastern Conference, but a pair of goals from NYCFC striker Valentin Castellanos left 12th-place Inter Miami eight points shy of a postseason berth with a 4-9-4 record at the halfway point of the MLS season.