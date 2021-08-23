Cancel
U.S. Politics

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Press Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR: Watching the chaos in Afghanistan with heavy hearts, we should remember Congress never intended a. 20-year war or indefinite occupation, nor did the American people vote for such a war. This should be the wake-up call Congress needs to reclaim its constitutionally mandated responsibility to debate and vote each time the president wants to send our family and community members to war. The founders gave the power to declare war to Congress, not to one person.

