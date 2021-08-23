Goldberg: Why I didn’t vote on Question 2

Silicon Valley is a famously left-leaning place. Technologists have been known to spend their riches advancing gender equality or eradicating homelessness, occasionally even proposing higher taxes on the very wealthy—that is, themselves. These generous allowances appeared most recently in the form of support for California governor Gavin Newsom, who is currently facing a recall in a September special election. Not surprisingly, Newsom has received donations from an elite circle of tech luminaries, including Marissa Mayer and Eric Schmidt. Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, donated $3 million to the Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom committee. The California Democratic Party, by comparison, has so far contributed $2.15 million.
Comments / 0