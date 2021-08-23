Cancel
Goldberg: Why I didn’t vote on Question 2

Press Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI got my ballot in the mail, but in a fit of pique, I didn’t vote on Question 2. For those of you who haven’t been paying attention, I’m talking about the second question in the two-part recall election that we’re conducting here in California. The election is underway and ends on Sept. 14.

Related
California StateMercury News

Larry Elder’s California recall rise has even Republicans uneasy

A popular conservative radio talk show host’s entry into California’s gubernatorial recall race has upended predictions for the outcome as both Democrats and some Republicans now work to defeat him. Syndicated radio personality Larry Elder, 69, announced six weeks ago his bid to replace Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in the...
ElectionsGV Wire

Dems Return More Than Twice as Many Recall Ballots as Republicans

Yes, it’s early in the California gubernatorial recall voting. But data from election guru Paul Mitchell of Political Data Inc. shows that Democrats have returned more than twice as many ballots as Republicans. With 5% of the 22 million ballots returned, Democrats have turned in 604,981 compared to 236,038 for...
PoliticsSFGate

Guess whose face is all over Gavin Newsom's anti-recall mailer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom really, really wants to run against Donald Trump in his recall election. A mailer recently distributed by Newsom's "Stop the Republican Recall" committee makes as much clear, as the slip of paper features not one, but five separate images of the former president. It also features an image of a supporter of the former president in a "MAGA" hat shouting.
California StateAOL Corp

How Gavin Newsom could lose the California recall to a Republican with half as many votes

LOS ANGELES — In 2018, Gavin Newsom was elected governor of California with 62 percent of the vote — the largest Democratic landslide in state history. Nearly three years later, 57 percent of Californians still approve of Newsom’s performance in office, according to a recent CBS News poll. And Democratic voters outnumber Republican voters statewide by a massive nearly 2-1 ratio.
California Statetennesseestar.com

California’s Former Democratic State Senate Leader Endorses Larry Elder

Gloria Romero, the former Democratic leader in the California state Senate, endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder in a video released Monday. Her endorsement comes as polls show a tossup race between Elder and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of the state’s Sept. 14 recall election. Elder has emerged as the frontrunner among dozens of Republican candidates and has been sharply critical of Newsom’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
PennLive.com

Trump-backed governor candidate in Virginia walks a MAGA tightrope

The crowd of about 300 Republican stalwarts in Norfolk, Virginia, included those wearing the requisite red baseball caps. But these, just a shade different, didn’t shout “Make America Great Again.” Instead the hats were embroidered with the name of gubernatorial candidate and former private-equity executive Glenn Youngkin, who’s campaigning on a platform that hews close to former President Donald Trump’s — but also is just a shade different.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Harris, Newsom rally canceled after Kabul suicide bombings

Vice President Harris cancelled her trip to California to stump for embattled Governor Gavin Newsom after the deadly suicide bombings in Kabul. The vice president was slated to campaign for Newsom at his car rally on Friday as the California governor faces a contentious recall election that may cost him his job.
Sacramento, CAarcamax.com

Editorial: Would Gov. Larry Elder turn out to be a gift to Democrats?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters soundly rejected Republican Gov. Larry Elder’s bid for reelection Tuesday and handed leadership of the state back to former Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was ejected from office last year in a recall election. Preliminary returns showed Newsom garnering nearly 80% of votes, but Elder...
ElectionsPosted by
Fox News

Larry Elder surges past Gavin Newsom in Google searches

Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder surged past California Governor Gavin Newsom in Google searches as the race to recall the embattled Democrat governor intensifies. Elder has surged past Newsom in Google search inquiries over the last two weeks, according to Google Trends, suggesting that Newsom’s most prominent Republican challenger for...
California StatePosted by
Teen Vogue

California's Recall Election for Governor Gavin Newsom Is a Warning Sign for Democrats

“We have to care more than just about ourselves,” Jennifer Aniston wrote in an Instagram Story, responding to backlash from an InStyle profile in which she discussed cutting ties with unvaccinated friends. The quote resonated with me. The pandemic has been hard, but what I didn’t expect was for it to be so politically divisive. Then again, this is America, and I should have known better.
California StatePOLITICO

Democrats sweat turnout disaster in California without Trump to run against

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump could swing the California governorship to a Republican. Merely by his absence. Democrats turned out in record numbers when they had Trump to vote against. But in one of the first, large-scale tests of voter enthusiasm for Democrats in the post-Trump era, California’s surprisingly close gubernatorial recall election is laying bare just how hard it may be for the party to motivate its base without Trump as a foil.
Labor Issuescalcoastnews.com

Dump Governor Newsom, here’s my three choices

By now, all Californians are aware that voters have the opportunity to bounce Gov. Gavin Newsom from office or save him, depending on your inclination. Election day is Sept. 14, but many of you need not wait. Some will use the ballot that has landed in your mailbox to clean house or support the Democrats’ vision — i.e. get more of the same.
ElectionsWired

Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election Divides Silicon Valley’s Elite

Silicon Valley is a famously left-leaning place. Technologists have been known to spend their riches advancing gender equality or eradicating homelessness, occasionally even proposing higher taxes on the very wealthy—that is, themselves. These generous allowances appeared most recently in the form of support for California governor Gavin Newsom, who is currently facing a recall in a September special election. Not surprisingly, Newsom has received donations from an elite circle of tech luminaries, including Marissa Mayer and Eric Schmidt. Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, donated $3 million to the Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom committee. The California Democratic Party, by comparison, has so far contributed $2.15 million.

