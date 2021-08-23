Cancel
Davidson, NC

5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,498,000

mooresvilletribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous French-country style Davidson home (5 beds, 4 baths) is walking distance to pool, fine-dining, Davidson College sporting events or Art/Drama Events, and 10 minute drive to River Run Country Club. First floor primary suite has clerestory ceiling, sitting room, double walk-in closets and bath with heated floor. Gourmet kitchen includes Subzero, Viking, and Bosch appliances. Third floor exercise space has floating floor, barre, plus cedar closet. Ideal for Work From Home situations w/ 2 offices. This multi-generational dwelling features luxe carriage house apt over 3-car garage that could be leased for income producing, in-law suite, or au pair, bringing total heated space to 4900 square feet. Fully renovated, open, airy, with three balconies.Two tankless water heaters, Gas heat and Central air with dual zones. Hard Coat Stucco with Stacked Stone Accents. Gorgeous private backyard and Courtyard. Truly a one of a kind home. Contact Debbie Monroe at Lake Norman Realty 704-533-0444 or debbiem@lakenormanrealty.com or Julie Pepe 704-363-8506 or julie@lakenormanrealty.com.

mooresvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

