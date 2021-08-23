A Missouri Couple Claim Bigfoot Escorted Them Down a Mountain

If you've ever wanted to live in a castle here's your chance, and its somewhat affordable. Located just outside of Kansas City, Missouri this 5-bedroom and 7.5+ bathroom castle style house is only listed for $3,698,000. I know just a few million dollars, right? This house has the best of the best of everything you will want in a castle home, and to top it all off, this house was part of HGTV's Home of the Year contest as a finalist. So, the new owner of this house will know that they are getting a well decorated, and built home. This house was constructed with 100-year-old Carthage quarry limestone and European blue slate, in short some really old and fancy stone.