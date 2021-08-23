Angelina Jolie Breaks Record as Fastest Instagram User to Gain 1 Million Followers

Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie has officially joined the Instagram world. But she will be using her platform for a very specific reason. We aren’t exactly sure why Jolie didn’t have Instagram up until this point in time. She has always been known as a private person without any social media whatsoever. But that has now changed with her new Instagram account and she quickly gained more than three million followers in just a few hours. She told her fans that she will be using this new platform of hers to help women and refugees in Afghanistan. Her very first post was titled “Letter From An Afghan Girl.”