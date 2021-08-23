Angelina Jolie Breaks Record as Fastest Instagram User to Gain 1 Million Followers
Angelina Jolie joined Instagram over the weekend and quickly became the fastest user on the social app to reach one million followers. The Hollywood actress joined the platform on August 20 to share a heartbreaking and impactful post of a letter from a teenage girl in Afghanistan, giving followers an insight into how the current political issues are affecting the people who are now facing Taliban rule.hypebeast.com
