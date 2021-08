Whether you're a fan of chicken nuggets or consider yourself a pro at making chicken paillard, poultry products are a staple in countless Americans' daily diets. But before you head to your local supermarket to stock up on some chicken products for the week, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning you not to eat eight specific items right now due to the health risk they may pose. Read on to find out which poultry products you should be tossing from your fridge.