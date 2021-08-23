Red Velvet’s Joy and singer Crush are dating, their agencies confirm
Red Velvet member Joy and South Korean R&B singer Crush are in a relationship, as confirmed by their agencies. Earlier today (August 23), South Korean news outlet Sports Chosun first broke the news with a report about the duo’s relationship. The publication claimed that the duo had kept in touch after they collaborated on Crush’s May 2020 single ‘Mayday’, and subsequently embarked on a romantic relationship.www.nme.com
