Red Velvet’s Joy and singer Crush are dating, their agencies confirm

It may be Friday the 13th, but this day is far from unlucky for the ReVeluv fandom as Red Velvet just released a teaser to the music video of their comeback single "Queendom." The K-Pop girl quintet takes the fan enthusiasm up the ante, as sources hinted at a "Queendom" music video teaser at 6 pm, KST. The clip's content remains unknown, but listeners' expectations focus on the song's dance-pop style, the girl group's new conceptual image, and energetic vocal harmonies. The anticipated clip is part of the promotional material for the much-awaited comeback album of the same name.