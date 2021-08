ADEMA has released its first single in nearly a decade, "Ready To Die". The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, "360 Degrees Of Separation". After years of perseverance battling through bandmember changes, addiction, and various record labels, the band finally came together to write and release new music. "Ready To Die" is a song about passionately and forcefully breaking free of a toxic relationship or situation. Much like the band's last 10 years in the proverbial desert, the song embodies perseverance and the idea that we have to be willing to lose everything to do what we love and be true to ourselves.