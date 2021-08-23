Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

What the US Didn’t Learn in Afghanistan, According to the Government’s Own Inspector General – Megan Rose

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The chaotic collapse of the Afghan military in recent months made starkly clear that the $83 billion U.S. taxpayers spent to create and fund those security forces achieved little. But a new report this week by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction also reveals the depths of failure of the United States’ entire 20-year, $145 billion effort to reconstruct (or construct, in some cases) Afghanistan’s civil society.

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan Papers#Propublica#The Big Story#Afghans#Sigar#American#The Washington Post
Related
Posted by
NBC News

The Afghanistan airport explosion happened under Biden but traces back to Trump

It’s easy to blame President Joe Biden for the tragedy that took place on his watch Thursday, in which a terrorist attack claimed by the ISIS-K militant groupkilled at least 60 civilians and 13 U.S. troops at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, as people frantically tried to leave the country ahead of his deadline of next Tuesday for the U.S. to withdraw.
Posted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
@JohnLocke

Biden Team Denies the Obvious About Afghanistan

John Daniel Davidson of the Federalist notes a disturbing problem in the Biden White House. For days now, reports coming out of Afghanistan have chronicled the dire situation of Americans unable to get to the airport in Kabul, unable to get past Taliban checkpoints outside the airport, and unable to get through the airport gates because of the desperate and sometimes deadly mobs gathered there. …
WorldPosted by
Axios

America isn't done in Afghanistan

Tragically, 20 years on, America isn't near done in Afghanistan. Why it matters: President Biden was determined to finally exit — "time to end the forever war," he said in April as he announced the U.S. would be out of Afghanistan by next month's 20th anniversary of 9/11. Now, the...
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Biden administration just made it easier for the Taliban to kill Americans

Every day brings new reports that prove the situation in Afghanistan is only getting worse thanks to the incompetence of the Biden administration. On Thursday, Politico reported that U.S. officials gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies who would need to be granted entry through the terrorist organization’s checkpoints outside the Kabul airport. If this report is true and the United States isn’t able to find these people and evacuate them, the Biden administration just endangered their lives.
Militaryshorelinemedia.net

US general details casualites in Afghanistan

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, killing 12 U.S. service members and wounding 15 more. Dozens of Afghans have died and many more have been injured. (Aug. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
Navy Times

Hundreds of Americans still awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan: State Dept

Federal officials are scrambling to aid the few hundred remaining Americans in Afghanistan in need of evacuation help ahead of next week’s deadline to withdraw all U.S. forces from the Taliban-controlled country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Wednesday. “Let me be crystal clear about this: There is...
MilitaryNew York Post

Retired SEAL’s Afghanistan exit strategy video goes viral amid Biden withdrawal

A retired Navy SEAL has gone viral after posting a video to Instagram in which he pretends to be the president of the United States giving a national address on the situation in Afghanistan — taking the blame for the chaos and “critical errors” made in the withdrawal process and offering his solution for how to extract stranded Americans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy