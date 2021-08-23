Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Michael Pento: Treasury Market is Unsustainable – Source – Palisade Radio

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 4 days ago

Tom welcomes back Michael Pento, President and Founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies, to the program. Michael carefully monitors for changes in fiscal policy, and he expects a looming fiscal and monetary cliff. The Fed will transition from trillions in debt monetization to zero, and the stock markets are likely to take this badly. They depend on 120 billion a month to stay afloat, and many companies are skeletons on life support. Next year we will find out which of those have a sustainable business model. China’s stock market popped back in 2007, and there isn’t a government with more control of its economy. Japan is another example of a market that peaked in 1989 and remains stagnant. If you want real inflation, you have to distribute money directly to consumers. This leads to shortages, labor issues, and runaway inflation. We’ve already had multiple iterations of helicopter money, which is coming to an end. He expects a period of disinflation, followed by deflation, and then massive government intervention. It took one hundred and seven years for the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet to reach 4.1 trillion and only five quarters to add 4.1 trillion. Today, we have more distortions, more bubbles, and ballooning debt while productivity is falling. Wages in real terms are falling, and the middle class is being eviscerated. As a result, credit and bond markets will become concerned when the US adopts some form of basic income. For investors, only these four things have been proven to work when in a deflationary depression. Those are cash, short-term treasuries, US dollars, and shorting of the markets. As a result, he believes there will be a limited period of opportunity to take such a position against the market. Everyone should have 5% of their assets in gold to reduce risk. There are times when investors should hold more gold and carefully adjust their gold weighting depending on the macro environment. Lastly, Michael questions, “Where should bond yields be at during periods of sustained high inflation? What will that do to the stock markets?”

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Treasury Department#Bond Markets#Palisade#Fed#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
China
Related
Businessetftrends.com

Will EM Central Bank Policy Benefit This VanEck ETF?

The Federal Reserve isn’t the only central bank deploying various monetary policy tools to help an economy contend with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Various emerging market central banks are responding to the global health crisis, and some of those moves could be prove impactful for exchange traded funds, such as the VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEArca: EMLC).
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Soars Monday Following A Difficult Week

Oil climbed the most in nine months on China's positive report about Covid cases and a broader asset rally. Oil rose the most in nine months, buoyed by a broader market rebound and signs of progress in checking the pandemic’s progress. U.S. crude futures climbed 5.6% in New York on...
Stocksq957.com

Investors plough money into bonds, stick with stocks-BofA

LONDON (Reuters) – Fixed income funds enjoyed their biggest inflows in seven weeks with investors piling into investment grade debt and U.S. Treasuries in the past week, BofA said on Friday. Bond funds took in $13.3 billion with investment grade bond funds enjoying $8.8 bln of inflows and U.S. Treasuries...
BusinessPosted by
Phil's Stock World

Monday Market Movement – Back to Up Again

What Covid? What Afghanistan? What declining Consumer Confidence? None of this matters to the market yet the healine in today's WSJ is: "Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Economic Data". How does that make sense? Why would the market go up on good Economic Data when it doesn't go down on bad Economic Data?
Stocksai-cio.com

No Need for Taper Trepidation for the Stock Market

All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve’s symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his virtually delivered speech on Friday may—or may not—reveal the timing of the central bank’s retreat from its gargantuan bond-buying program. What will any news of tapering bond purchases mean for the stock market? The last time this happened, in 2013, the market skidded, at least temporarily.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Another Choppy Day for the Euro

The euro was all over the place on Wednesday as we chop around waiting for clarity from the Jackson Hole Symposium about tapering. After all, the only thing that people have been paying attention to for the most part recently has been whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to slow down its bond buying purchases. If they do, then that should drive up the value of the US dollar in general, and that will work against the value of the euro.
BusinessStreet.Com

Market Fatigue, Treasuries Death Cross, Meme Memo, Taiwan Semi, Oh What a Night

Every athlete knows the feeling. Every runner, every swimmer, every cyclist. Quads on fire, breath short. Just maybe, somehow, I can run the next 250 yards faster than the last 250. Just maybe, I can maintain an "almost" race pace in recovery as I set up the next interval. Just maybe I can lift five more pounds or add one more rep to the set.
U.S. PoliticsWTHI

Does the US economy need another $480 billion in stimulus?

The Federal Reserve is buying $120 billion in bonds per month, part of a package of emergency measures to prop up the US economy during the pandemic. But as activity returns to normal, is that level of support necessary?. That's among the key questions facing central bankers when they gather...
Energy Industrywallstreetwindow.com

Oversold Readings For Oil And Commodities Finally Trigger A Buy Rally – Mike Swanson (08/24/2021)

Yesterday, the stock market had a nice day up, but more importantly oil and commodities put on strong rallies across the board. Energy stocks had been among the hottest sectors in the markets for the first six months of the year and then went into a correction in June. The price of oil also peaked out and fell down towards its 200-day moving average, as you can see from this chart.
MarketsDailyFx

Market Sentiment Data Still Bullish for EUR/USD | Webinar

Trader confidence remains high on signs that the Federal Reserve may not, after all, signal a tightening of US monetary policy at this week’s Jackson Hole symposium because of the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus in the country. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at 10am...
Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil rises on China, gold eyes Powell

Oil prices are making gains once more after a fantastic start to the week. WTI is 1.5% higher after jumping around 6% on Monday as China reported no new Covid cases. Prices have been crushed in recent weeks as a result of the uncertain growth outlook for the world’s largest crude importer so Monday’s news was naturally very bullish.
Stocksetftrends.com

Yahoo Finance: Tom Lydon Talks Indexing, Interest Rates, And Crypto

While ETF flows continue to be at record highs, investors are still shifting their priorities. Joining the “ETF Report” with hosts Julia La Roche and Brian Sozzi on Yahoo Finance, ETF Trends’ CEO Tom Lydon discusses the evolution of indexing and ETFs, along with some more thoughts on crypto investing.
Marketsinvesting.com

Markets Up on a Strong Commodities Run

Spot gold broke the $1 800/oz threshold on Monday as investors flocked to bullion due to a softer greenback, rising Covid-19 infections and expectations that the US Federal Reserve might delay tapering economic support. Brent crude also enjoyed a superb day, jumping over 5% in light of a weaker US...
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

Why Palantir and Tesla are adding gold and Bitcoin to reserves – Danielle DiMartino Booth – Source – Kitco News

Palantir, the data analytics software manufacturer, has recently added $50 million of gold bars to their treasury, as disclosed in the company’s latest earnings statement. Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO of Quill Intelligence, said that this purchase could be mirrored by other large companies. “These moves…are strong testaments to how far down the rabbit hole central banking, this grand experiment, has gone. They speak to the fact that there is a huge concern about the soundness of money, about the sanctity of fiat currency,” DiMartino Booth told Michelle Makori, editor-in-chief of Kitco News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy