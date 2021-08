The U.S. economy continued to bounce back this month, bringing jobless claims to a low for the pandemic, however, the market and businesses still have a long road to recovery. Inflation continues to rise despite assurance from the Federal Reserve that the inflation would be only transitory, multiple industries are facing labor shortages due to a record number of Americans leaving their jobs and the Delta variant is spreading quickly throughout the country. Associate Editor at The Wall Street Journal John Bussey joins to explain how jobless claims can decrease while American workers are quitting at record rates, the way the Delta variant will impact consumer spending habits, and strong signals from the Fed that the inflation the U.S. is facing is not as temporary as originally expected.